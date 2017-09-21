Built FORD Tough Matchup: (2) Waipahu vs. (3) Pearl City

By Published:

For the first time in Cover2 history, the F-150 is rumbling to the Division II level as the 2nd-ranked Marauders play host to Pearl City.

The Chargers are fresh off a thrilling two-point win over Kaimuki, thanks to Polynesian Bowl invitee Zion Tupuola-Fetui.

Meanwhile, undefeated Waipahu has been smoking its competition by an average of 42 points.

Quarterback Braden Amarozo forces may-day calls from opposing defenses with 12 touchdowns and just two turnovers.

First place in the OIA is on the line when the teams meet at 7 p.m. Friday at Waipahu High School.

