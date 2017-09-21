Coast Guard officers from Hawaii help out in Texas

We’ve all seen the extent of the damage done by hurricane Harvey in southeast Texas, and the damage done to so much of the state of Florida by hurricane Irma. We had local folks helping out in a big way, especially the U.S. Coast Guard.

Petty Officer 1st class Robyn Hamilton of coast guard air station Barbers Point was one of those sent to serve. Robyn is a coast guard rescue swimmer and served in Texas in the wake of hurricane Harvey. He let us now about the scope of the damage as he arrived just days after Harvey had made landfall.

It also serves as a cautionary teal for Hawaii residents to be ready in case a hurricane were to strike the islands. Experts say you should have two weeks’ worth of food and water, also make sure you have medication on hand, especially for older folks.