Cool Down Drink Up

The Cover2 team sends some high quality H2O to some worthy recipients.

Brian Te‘o: Rainbow Warrior head coach Nick Rolovich, who understands what football ohana is all about. One recent example, Coach Rolo took the team to visit defensive lineman Kalepo Naotala, who suffered a paralyzing spinal injury in July.

Rich Miano: Props to the hundreds of Division I football players throughout the country, parents, coaches, and mentors. Get your education!

Sam Spangler: Cal red-shirt sophomore wide receiver Kanawai Noa had a career-high six catches, 83 yards, in a win against Ole Miss last week.

Rob DeMello: Congratulations to the 18 finalists who will be on the ballot for induction into the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Class of 2018.