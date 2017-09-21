Former UH standouts Tinoisamoa & Noga Brothers among nominees for Polynesian Football Hall of Fame

The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced today the 18 Finalists that will be on the ballot for induction into the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Class of 2018. The list includes 15 players and three coaches/contributors.

The Finalists were selected from a field of over 200 nominees by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee which includes Coaches Dick Tomey (Chairman), Ron McBride and Dick Vermeil, past NFLPA President and Inaugural Inductee Kevin Mawae, former NFL Player and Class of 2015 Inductee Ray Schoenke, ESPN Sportscaster Neil Everett, NFL player personnel legend Gil Brandt, NFL Network writer and commentator Steve Wyche, and Honolulu Sportscaster Robert Kekaula.

“There are so many worthy candidates to choose from,” said Selection Committee Chairman Dick Tomey. “The committee will meet again in the coming weeks to select the five members of the Class of 2018.”

“We congratulate the Class of 2018 Finalists,” said Jesse Sapolu, Chairman and Co-Founder. “Each Finalist has made a significant impact on the game of football and is an inspiration within the Polynesian community.

Five inductees (four players and one coach/contributor) will be announced on October 10, 2017. They will be honored during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend and during the Polynesian Bowl on January 19 & 20, 2018.

CLASS OF 2018 PLAYER FINALISTS

Tony Banks (QB) Michigan State, Pro: NFL (STL, BAL, DAL, WAS, HOU) 9 years, Samoan ancestry

David Dixon (G) Arizona State, Pro: (MIN) 13 years, Maori ancestry

Malcom Floyd (WR) Wyoming; Pro (SAN) 10 years, Samoan ancestry

Chris Kemoeatu (G) Utah; Pro (PIT) 7 years, Tongan ancestry

Ma'ake Tu`amelie Kemoeatu (DT) Utah, Pro: NFL (BAL, CAR, WAS) 9 years, Tongan ancestry

Alapati "Al" Noga (DL) Hawai'i, Pro: NFL (MIN, WAS, IND) 7 years, Samoan ancestry

Falaniko "Niko" Noga (LB) Hawai'i, Pro: NFL (AZ, DET) 8 years, Samoan ancestry

Joe Fagaone Salave'a (DL) Arizona, Pro: NFL (TEN, BAL, SD, WAS) 8 years, Samoan ancestry

Dan Saleaumua (DT) Arizona State, Pro: NFL (DET, KC, SEA) 12 years, Samoan ancestry

Mosiula Mea'alofa "Lofa" Tatupu (LB) USC, Pro: NFL (SEA) 6 years, Samoan ancestry

Apisaloma "Pisa" Tinoisamoa (LB) Hawai`i; Pro (STL, CHI) 8 years, Samoan ancestry

Manu'ula "Manu" Asovalu Tuiasosopo (DL) UCLA, Pro: NFL (SEA, SF) 8 years, Samoan ancestry

Marques Tavita Tuiasosopo (QB) Washington, Pro: NFL (OAK, NYJ) 8 years, Samoan ancestry

Kimo von Oelhoffen (DL) Boise State, Pro: NFL (CIN, PIT, NYJ, PHI) 14 years, Hawaiian ancestry

CLASS OF 2018 COACH & CONTRIBUTOR FINALISTS

Bob Apisa (FB/HB) Michigan State, First Samoan named as an All-American, Samoan ancestry

