Game Previews and Analysis: Part 2



Kapaa vs. Waimea

Kauai fans are beaming as the Menehune of Waimea face Kapaa at Hanapepe Stadium.

For years, the KIF was forced to play afternoon games to protect endangered seabirds during nesting season, but Kauai County Mayor Bernard Carvalho Jr. has worked with the government on select dates for the gridiron of the Garden Isle to glow.

Kick-off is at 7 p.m. Saturday.

(5) Kamehameha vs. (4) Punahou

Fourth-ranked Punahou and 5th-ranked Kamehameha are on the same mission: landing back on their feet.

The Warriors have been outscored 65-0 by Saint Louis and the Buffanblu since a 3-0 start. The Sons of Oahu were also steam-rolled by the Crusaders last Saturday.

Kick-off is at 6 p.m. Friday at Aloha Stadium.