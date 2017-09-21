Hilo running back Kahale Huddleston invited to 2018 Polynesian Bowl

Hilo high school running back Kahale Huddleston has been invited to the 2018 Polynesian Bowl.

Huddleston has been one of the best players in the state of Hawai’i in 2017, racking up 14 touchdowns to help Hilo to a 4-1 start to the season.

He is the first-ever Hawai’i county standout invited to the Polynesian Bowl.

The second annual Polynesian Bowl will be played on Saturday January 20th at Aloha Stadium.

Other players from Hawaii invited are Kamehameha defensive end Jonah Welch, Saint Louis defensive backs Isaiah Tufaga and kama Moore, Punahou offensive lineman Alama Uluave, Kahuku defensive end Samson Reed, Waianae linebacker Kana’i Mauga, ‘Iolani receiver Justin Genovia along with three players from Kapolei being DE Kukea Emmsley, LB Rocky Savea, and DT Aaron Faumui, Kailua offensive lineman Sione Veikoso, as well as Pearl City defensive lineman Zion Tupuola-Fetui.

Every Thursday two local standouts will be announced to the game’s roster with the Hawaii Prep World revealing a player at noon Hawaii time. The second weekly player will be announced on Cover2 Hawaii High School Football Weekly, which airs Thursdays at 9:30pm on KHON2.