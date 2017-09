A male victim was fatally shot in an incident that occurred in Chinatown late Wednesday evening on Maunakea and Beretania Street.

The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. in front of Maunakea Liquor Store.

A 20-year-old male was found with gunshot wounds on the street and was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead.

Honolulu Police Department says they are still searching for a suspect.

A male was seen fleeing the scene in a white hatchback.