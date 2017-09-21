Man arrested for harassment after allegedly touching young teen on TheBus

The man allegedly seen in a viral video inappropriately touching a 13-year-old girl on TheBus has been arrested.

Jesse Manlapit, 65, was arrested Thursday morning for harassment, a petty misdemeanor offense.

His bail was set at $1,000.

The video was taken Monday morning on Route 19 by a passenger sitting across from the two. She grew concerned and started recording the man.

Someone eventually intervened and told the man to stop it. He reportedly got off the bus at Ward Avenue.

The girl’s mother says her daughter was on the way to school, and is still shaken by what happened.

She says her daughter never wants to ride TheBus again.

According to Hawaii Revised Statutes:

§711-1106 Harassment. (1) A person commits the offense of harassment if, with intent to harass, annoy, or alarm any other person, that person: (a) Strikes, shoves, kicks, or otherwise touches another person in an offensive manner or subjects the other person to offensive physical contact;

Stay with KHON2.com for updates.