Maui firefighters keep close eye on brush fire near Kahului

By Published:

Maui firefighters are monitoring a brush fire overnight near Kahului.

The fire sparked just before 4 p.m. Thursday in a former sugarcane field near Haleakala Highway and N. Firebreak Road.

As of 7 p.m., fire officials say the blaze had scorched 80 to 100 acres.

Fortunately, they note, winds that previously fanned the flames have since died down.

Crews plan to keep the flames from jumping to nearby fields and allow the fire to burn out on its own.

No homes are threatened and no roads are closed.

Helicopters will return to the area at first light to assess the conditions.

