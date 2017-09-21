NOH Place Like Home: Damien Memorial School

Damien Memorial School, home of the Monarchs, was established in 1962, three years after statehood.

It was named after Saint Damien De Veuster, who devoted his life to caring for Hansen’s Disease patients exiled on Molokai during the 19th Century.

Originally an all-boys school, doors were opened to females in 2012. They now make up 40 percent of the student body.

Head coach and alum Eddie Klaneski led the Monarchs to their second Division II league championship last year after posting a combined 13 wins in a two-year span for the first time ever.

Other notable graduates include Jacob Batalon, who starred in “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” and legendary local comedian Frank De Lima.

