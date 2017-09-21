On the Road: Roosevelt head coach Arnold Morgado



Former University of Hawaii standout and NFL legend Arnold Morgado may have started his football career with the Buffanblu, but he now proudly wears red and gold.

“There was a need. I asked a friend if there was a backfield opening for a coach, and there was. So the athletic director gave me a call and said if I could come in and interview, and I was able to land the job,” he said.

Morgado was a running back for the Kansas City Chiefs from 1977 to 1980 — an impressive accomplishment his players weren’t aware of at first.

“One of my players came up to me one day and said, ‘Coach, did you play in the NFL?’ I said ‘Yeah, I played for a little while,’ and he said, ‘Did you have muscles?'” he said with a chuckle. “It’s a crackup because these kids weren’t around when we were playing.”

Morgado enjoys seeing a new generation of Hawaii players following in his footsteps and making waves in the NFL.

“It’s tremendously exciting. I’ve always thought that from the very beginning Hawaii had a wonderful treasure trove of talent. I think it’s coming to bear now,” he said.

That sentiment holds true for his own players at Roosevelt.

“I think the future is bright because of the talent we have, both at the JV level and at the varsity level, outstanding talent. I’m so lucky to be a part of the process,” he said.