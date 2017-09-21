Parents warned of ‘stranger danger’ incidents near three elementary schools this week

Parents who have children in the Campbell-Kapolei Complex Area were sent letters Thursday alerting them to “stranger danger” incidents involving three elementary schools this week.

According to the Department of Education, all three cases involved students walking to or from school. They reported being approached by a man in a black- or dark-colored truck who offered them a ride. In one case, a student reported being grabbed the man in an attempted abduction.

In all cases, officials say no students were injured and the incidents were reported to parents and/or school officials.

The Honolulu Police Department is investigating.

Meanwhile, school officials urge parents to talk to their children about “stranger danger” and highlight measures that students can take to stay safe.

Parents are encouraged to reinforce the following safety measures with their children:

Stay away from strangers. Do not talk to or take anything from them.

Don’t go anywhere with someone you don’t know. Never accept a ride from a stranger.

Stay more than an arm’s reach from strangers. If a stranger approaches you, seek help immediately from a trusted adult.

Use the buddy system. Avoid walking anywhere alone.

If a stranger grabs you, do whatever it takes to stop the stranger and yell for help.

Report any suspicious activity to a trusted adult.

Be alert of your surroundings and let others know where you will be and what time you will be back.

