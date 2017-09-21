Public warned of visibility, air-quality issues as 200-acre brush fire burns in Kau

Firefighters on Hawaii island are urging caution as a large brush fire continues to burn in Kau.

The fire started at around 2 p.m. in the area of Kaalualu near South Point and grew to 200 acres.

No roads are closed at the moment, however drivers should be on the lookout for emergency vehicles.

Emergency officials say smoke from the fire may affect visibility for drivers, as well as air quality for those in the Waiohinu area.

Crews will remain on scene overnight to monitor the blaze.

The public is urged to stay out of the active fire area.