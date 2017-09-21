Students protest library hour changes at UH Manoa

University of Hawaii at Manoa students are not happy about an upcoming change in hours for Sinclair Library.

The university announced last week that effective Oct. 1, the library will no longer be open overnight. Instead, the hours would be:

Mondays through Thursdays: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Fridays: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sundays: Noon to 10 p.m.

The Associated Students of the University of Hawaii says it was only notified about the cut last Wednesday.

Since then, it says it has received a lot of written testimony from students who are not pleased with the changes.

At an association meeting Wednesday night, about 40 students showed up to voice their concerns.

“So if you think about who needs to be studying late at night, you’re talking about people who work full-time jobs. You’re talking about people who need internships to graduate. You’re talking about people who are single parents who have a child at home that they need to take care of, so for a lot of students on this campus, 10 p.m. or after is the only real time that they have to study,” explained Micah Leval, chair of ASUH’s Committee on External Affairs.

ASUH has set up meetings with university officials to discuss the changes.

The university said in its original announcement that “the difficult decision was based on a number factors, including staffing and low usage.”

University spokesman Dan Meisenzahl acknowledges students’ need, but says the reduction is necessary.

“I think the students have a really legitimate point here. The time frame of which they were notified was unfortunate. It definitely wasn’t intended,” he said. “This was a very, very had decision for us to make, but it’s something that we have to do. We have to live within our means, and sometimes that means reduction in certain things.”

Meisenzahl says Sinclair will continue to be open 24 hours a day at the end of the fall and spring semesters for study days and the exam period.

For fall 2017, that means that Sinclair will be open day and night from Monday, Dec. 4, to Friday, Dec. 14.

There are no changes in the hours of Hamilton Library.