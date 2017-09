Sink your taste buds into Primo Popcorn’s Prime Rib, End Cut popcorn and your taste buds will be in heaven! To go with your cravings, Primo Popcorn has another mascot shirt. Buy the shirt and get a Prime Rib End Cut bag of popcorn free! While supplies last.

Chef Ry has also created a delicious KAHLUA COFFEE CHIP FROZEN KUSTARD. Now available in pint size too.

Check them out at 120 Sand Island Access Road or click and shop online at www.primopopcorn.com.