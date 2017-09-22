Aloha Festivals hoolaulea to close Kalakaua Ave. in Waikiki

A heads up for drivers in the Waikiki area:

Kalakaua Avenue will shut down Saturday, Sept. 23, for Aloha Festivals’ 65th annual Waikiki Hoolaulea.

The hoolaulea itself will take place from 7 to 10 p.m., but lanes will be shut down earlier in the day.

The timeline will be:

1 p.m. First makai lane closes

2 p.m. Second makai lane closes

4 p.m. Full closure of Kalakaua Avenue, from Seaside to Kealohilani avenues

Roads will reopen at the discretion of the Honolulu Police Department.

Drivers should anticipate delays and use alternate routes if possible.

