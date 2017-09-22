Eating House 1849 celebrates 1st anniversary!

Eating House 1849 is celebrating its one year anniversary and wants you to be a part of the celebrations. Award-winning chefs from across the islands will be preparing their favorite dishes. There will also be live entertainmnet, specialty craft cocktails and prizes. The best part is that this all benefits a good cause: The Boys & Girls Club of Hawaii.

Event details:

Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at 6:00 p.m.

Eating House 1849, International Market Place

Tickets are $125 each at bgch.com

Unique event dishes

Live entertainment

Specilty craft cocktails

