Eating House 1849 celebrates 1st anniversary!

Eating House 1849 is celebrating its one year anniversary and wants you to be a part of the celebrations. Award-winning chefs from across the islands will be preparing their favorite dishes. There will also be live entertainmnet, specialty craft cocktails and prizes. The best part is that this all benefits a good cause: The Boys & Girls Club of Hawaii.

Event details:

Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at 6:00 p.m.

Eating House 1849, International Market Place

  • Tickets are $125 each at bgch.com
  • Unique event dishes
  • Live entertainment
  • Specilty craft cocktails

For tickets and more information visit bgch.com

