Heavy equipment, machinery up for auction online

Looking to pick up some heavy equipment?

Sunbelt Rentals is auctioning off an extensive portion of its inventory so it can upgrade its equipment rental fleet.

Bidders can expect to find include dump trucks, tractors, bulldozers, boom lifts, forklifts, compressors, generators, welders, light towers, and other general construction equipment. The lineup also includes everyday pickup trucks and off-road golf carts.

“These are indispensable for smaller projects and for use in rural areas like agricultural farms,” said Dave Brandt of Oahu Auctions.

The online auction will end Sept. 24 at 6 p.m.

Click here for more information.

