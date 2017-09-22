Maui man needs help spreading Christmas cheer to neighborhood keiki

Christmas is still more than three months away, but an annual holiday tradition on Maui already needs your help.

Da Maui Sleigh has been bringing joy to keiki for the past 20 years with Santa and his sleigh visiting various neighborhoods and giving sleigh rides.

The tradition began as a father-and-son project when James Presbitero saw a little sleigh pass by his grandma’s house.

“I was like, ‘Wow, Dad, look at this little sleigh,’ and then he was like, ‘Oh wow, that’s cute. We should build a sleigh,’ and we end up just putting two plyboards on the side of a trailer, called it Mele Kalikimaka, painted it red and started going up and down the road,” he said.

This year, he needs a little help.

“Every year I do brand new lights, because after 25 days running it, it just breaks down,” Presbitero said. “I just need some help and whoever helps, helps.”

Presbitero says he’s already gearing up for this year and plans to have a new theme along with some new characters.

