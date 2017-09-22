New cutter to aid in Coast Guard search-and-rescue, enforcement efforts

By Published:

The U.S. Coast Guard welcomed its newest cutter in Honolulu Friday.

The cutter Oliver Berry arrived at Honolulu Harbor after sailing for 42 days from Key West, Fla.

It is the first of six 154-foot cutters to be stationed in Hawaii and Guam over the next several years, replacing the Coast Guard’s 110-foot patrol boats.

“We’ll be able to reach far beyond the Hawaiian islands to help with search-and-rescue efforts and law enforcement, fisheries enforcement efforts that are the target of the Coast Guard 14th District out here,” said Lt. Peter Driscoll, U.S. Coast Guard.

The cutters are designed to patrol coastal regions and feature advanced command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance equipment.

They can sail up to 2,500 nautical miles on one tank of gas.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s