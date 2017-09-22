New cutter to aid in Coast Guard search-and-rescue, enforcement efforts

The U.S. Coast Guard welcomed its newest cutter in Honolulu Friday.

The cutter Oliver Berry arrived at Honolulu Harbor after sailing for 42 days from Key West, Fla.

It is the first of six 154-foot cutters to be stationed in Hawaii and Guam over the next several years, replacing the Coast Guard’s 110-foot patrol boats.

“We’ll be able to reach far beyond the Hawaiian islands to help with search-and-rescue efforts and law enforcement, fisheries enforcement efforts that are the target of the Coast Guard 14th District out here,” said Lt. Peter Driscoll, U.S. Coast Guard.

The cutters are designed to patrol coastal regions and feature advanced command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance equipment.

They can sail up to 2,500 nautical miles on one tank of gas.