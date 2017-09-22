State proceeds with plans to expand cargo capacity at Honolulu Harbor

A plan to nearly double the state’s cargo handling capacity at Honolulu Harbor is finally moving forward.

It has been in the works since 2011.

The Department of Transportation Harbors Division says it will improve and develop Piers 1 and 2, allowing TOTE Maritime to operate there and on 45 acres of adjacent land.

In addition, Pasha will consolidate its operations at Piers 1 and 2, then move its existing terminal at Pier 51A to the new Kapalama Container Terminal.

Matson will expand into Pasha’s Pier 51 site.

Construction of the new terminal is scheduled to start in December.

“When you add another major company coming into the shipping industry, it lends itself to more competitive pricing. That’s good news for all the businesses that rely on the shipping needs, which also means lower consumer prices as well to all the consumers out there,” said Tim Sakahara, DOT spokesman.

The Kapalama yard will be built in two phases over four years with an estimated cost of $448 million.

It will feature a new 84-acre container yard and 18-hundred linear feet of new berthing space.