The Art of Chanting at the Kennedy Theater

There is a unique opportunity to learn more about the ancient art of Hawaiian chanting. The Art of Chanting will be held at the Kennedy Theater, with a number of different chanters taking part, including Kealii Reichel, and Kaumakaiwa Kanaka’ole.

The shows are set for Saturday September 30th at 7pm. And then on Sunday August 1st at 3pm.

General Admission tickets are $35. And you may want to get there early because it’s first come first served seating.

There will be arts and crafts as well three hours before each show outside the theater. If you want to know more about the Art of Chanting you can log onto the website…http://manoa.hawaii.edu/liveonstage/chanter2017/