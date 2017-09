Smithsonian magazine’s 13th Annual Museum Day Live! is an initiative in which participating museums in the U.S., such as Iolani Palace, will embody the spirit of the Smithsonian Insitution which offers free admission every day. On Saturday, September 23, 2017, Iolani Palace will open its doors free of charge for those who download a Museum Day Live! ticket.

