Wailuku Gymnasium closed indefinitely after arson

Wailuku Gymnasium remains closed until further notice.

A fire broke out Thursday morning, Sept. 14. It was reported at 7:44 a.m. by area residents who saw smoke coming from the gym roof.

Crews arrived at the scene to find a trash can on fire inside the gym, which also damaged a portion of the lower bleachers.

The fire was extinguished at 8:03 a.m. and damage was estimated at $1,500.

Preliminary investigation shows the fire was intentionally set. The Maui Police Department is investigating the incident.

The weight room in the bottom portion of the gym will remain open.