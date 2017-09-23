Several injured after car plows into Hawaii Kai restaurant



Several people were injured when a car plowed into a restaurant Saturday.

It happened at around 4 p.m. at Paina Cafe in Koko Marina Center.

Fire officials say a female driver in her 70s drove into the restaurant.

“I was just waiting for this woman to park. I was behind her driving. I was stationary. She backed into me, crunched the cars. The cars were stuck together. We both got out and we were going to exchange cards, very cordial and all,” said witness Steve Orr. “She starts to pull into this space over here and hits a car, goes too fast, didn’t go through the building at that time. Then backs up full blast, hits three cars, then comes forward full blast and smashes through the building. It was really dangerous. Thank God she sort of made noise, because these people scattered, but there were a lot of people in the store and actually people did get hurt.”

Officials say the injuries were minor.

Officers at the scene tell us six people were taken to the hospital in stable condition.