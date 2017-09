Unviersity of Hawai’i defensive lineman Viane Moala, Samiuela Akoteu, and Tevarua Eldridge are suspended for today’s football game versus Wyoming.

A UH spokesman cited a violation of team rules as reason for the suspension.

Moala and Akoteu are both regular starters at defensive tackle, while Eldridge is a rotational defensive end.

Hawaii and Wyoming kick off at 4:15 HST on ESPN2.