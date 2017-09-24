Could a Restricted Parking Zone help curb illegal hikers at Haiku Stairs?



Could permits to park on the street help curb trespassers entering the Haiku Stairs trail, also known as the Stairway to Heaven?

For years, residents have complained about hikers making noise in the middle of the night and trekking through their backyards for the illegal hike.

But a Restricted Parking Zone (RPZ) implemented in Kalihi Valley this year has proven successful, and some residents near the trail believe it could work for them.

A community member heard about the RPZ in Kalihi Valley, and brought the idea to their community in Kaneohe.

But Haiku residents want to use it differently.

RPZ was installed in Kalihi Valley because residents couldn’t find street parking around their homes due to nonresidents parking in their neighborhood.

The Haiku community is looking into RPZ to deter hikers from trespassing.

“Their parking is either blocking driveways or they’re parking at odd hours parking,” resident Ken Rose explained.

There are up to 50 homeowners directly impacted by hikers trespassing in their yards.

Rose is one of them.

He lives next door to the main entrance of Haiku Stairs and is open to the idea of having only residents with permits able to park on the street during certain hours of the day.

“If they see the signs and know that, ‘oh yeah I can’t park there,’ and hopefully they wouldn’t because they know they could either get towed or fined,” Rose said.

In a previous story we reported on the presence of special duty officers who were recently hired by the Board of Water Supply is helping to reduce the number of illegal hikers in the area.

“It’s made quite a bit of a difference getting our neighborhood back in the morning without the loud noises and constant interruptions,” Rose said.

But he says more could be done.

Community members want a Residential Parking Zone on Makena and Kuneki Streets because that’s where hikers park to get to the main entrance of Haiku Stairs.

Kaneohe Neighborhood Board Chair Mo Radke said that they’ve already started discussions with the city and they asked the neighborhood board to get some information from the community.

Radke says the next step is to get a survey out to Haiku residents and then deliver a report to state and city officials.

“I think if we approach them with some more information then we may be able to get a commitment,” Radke said.

“They try to attack it one small bite at a time and it’s another positive bite to try to restrict all the trespassing hikers parking all over the neighborhood,” Rose added.

City councilmember Ikaika Anderson said he is aware of the proposal and has talked to the mayor about it. Anderson said they’re working towards a solution.

We’ll let you know what develops.