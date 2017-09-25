Aiea home heavily damaged by two-alarm fire

Investigators are looking into what caused an Aiea home to go up in flames Sunday.

The two-alarm fire was first reported at 11:10 p.m. at a single-story home on Iwaiwa Street.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames emanating from the front of the building.

A next-door neighbor tells us he was shocked by how quickly the flames spread.

“I got my garden hose, sprayed my side of the house, and then shot across to the back room,” said Patrick Cheng. “Luckily the wind was toward the freeway side, so it’s away from the house too.”

A man was home at the time but managed to escape. He was evaluated by Emergency Medical Services personnel and refused further services.

The fire was brought under control by 12:35 a.m. and fully extinguished by 12:55 a.m.

Officials say the home was heavily damaged.