Ala Moana beach park entrance to remain closed for at least another week

The entrance to Ala Moana Regional Park off Atkinson Drive will remain closed for at least another week due to a sinkhole.

On Monday evening, we spotted a line of vehicles waiting to exit the park’s entrance, across from Kamakee Street.

The Atkinson entrance was closed nearly two weeks ago after city Department of Parks and Recreation staff noticed a hole in the road about the size of a football.

Officials say when crews dug up the road, they found a larger sinkhole and voids at several culvert pipe joint locations.

Last week, they repaired exposed pipe joints and reinforced them with concrete.

Then on Monday, work began to ensure the rest of the joints were sound.