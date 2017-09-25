Ask a Specialist: Caregiver Stress

Are you a caregiver to a loved one? Have you sometimes felt overwhelmed by it? What are the signs that you may be suffering from caregiver stress and why is it important to address it? Find out with Dr. Jessica Barry, geriatrician at The Queen’s Medical Center, in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2day.

To learn more about caregiver stress and how you can take care of yourself when being a caregiver, join Dr. Jessica Barry for Queen’s free Speaking of Health lecture called “Caregiver Stress: What You Should Know.” Dr. Barry will also talk about the resources available, financial considerations and how to plan for the future. Two caregivers will share their experiences and what they do to deal with the stress. That’s happening this Wednesday, September 27, 2017, 5:30 – 7 pm, at The Queen’s Medical Center – Punchbowl. Go early and you can pick up information from the Alzheimer’s Association, Aloha Chapter. To register, call 691-7117 or click here.

Can’t make the lecture, missed a previous one? Lectures are posted online 1-2 weeks after the date. Click here to view all the Queen’s Speaking of Health lectures since July 2016.