Brush fire burns more than 200 acres in Poipu

Fire officials are investigating the cause of a brush fire that burned 215 acres in Poipu Sunday afternoon.

It was first reported at around 12:45 p.m. in an open field on the mauka side of the dirt roads that lead to Mahaulepu.

No one was hurt and no homes were threatened, however fire inspectors estimate the fire caused approximately $20,000 in damage to heavy machinery, trucks, and equipment stationed at a green waste base yard.

Private companies worked alongside fire department crews to battle the blaze.

Jack Harter and Airborne Aviation provided two additional helicopters to assist with water drops to the area. The land owner, Grove Farm, coordinated with Waalani Enterprises, Earthworks Pacific and Kukuiula Development Company, Goodfellow Bros., and operators Dennis Esaki and Mike Kali to provide additional water tankers and other heavy equipment to help gain control of the blaze. Kauai ATV, Blue Knight Security, Kauai Freight Service, Ajar, ACE Team, and Hoomana Painting helped secure the perimeter for the public’s safety.

The fire was deemed under control and contained at approximately 6 p.m.

Personnel remained at the scene until approximately 12:15 a.m. Monday to extinguish any hot spots.

Firefighters will continue to monitor and respond to flareups, which are usual occurrences after a large brush fire.