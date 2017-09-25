Eddie Ortiz and Son Caribe performs tonight at Blue Note Hawaii

By Published:

Eddie Ortiz & Son Caribe have performed alongside and opened for almost every major Latin music event since 2001.

Along with regular performances throughout the islands, the band has frequently been called upon to perform internationally throughout the Far East.

Son Caribe’s CD “Salsa From Hawaii II” was a #1 Best Seller In Hawaii, and received GRAMMY Award consideration for 2004 Best Salsa/Merengue Album.

The group performs tonight at Blue Note Hawaii!

Eddie Ortiz & Son Caribe

September 25

Tickets: $35, $25, $15

Showtimes: 6:30pm & 9pm

Doors: 5pm & 8:30pm

Genre: Latin Jazz

www.soncaribe.com

