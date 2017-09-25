“Feast in the Field” for Foster Kids

On Sunday, October 8, 2017, Family Programs Hawaii will be celebrating more than 30 years of legacy for foster children and families in Hawaii by hosting the first ever “Feast in the Field for Children in Foster Care” event at Kualoa Ranch.

Feast in the Field will be a dinner located on one of the highest plateaus on the Kualoa Ranch lands with spectacular views of the ocean and mountains. Chef James Aptakin, Executive Chef at Turtle Bay Resort, and a former foster child himself, is providing a spectacular menu that highlights the very best farm to table experience from Hawaii’s wonderful local farms and ranches. He joined us in studio this morning with details on the event.

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/feast-in-the-field-tickets-36283141854