“Feast in the Field” for Foster Kids

By Published: Updated:

On Sunday, October 8, 2017, Family Programs Hawaii will be celebrating more than 30 years of legacy for foster children and families in Hawaii by hosting the first ever “Feast in the Field for Children in Foster Care” event at Kualoa Ranch.

Feast in the Field will be a dinner located on one of the highest plateaus on the Kualoa Ranch lands with spectacular views of the ocean and mountains. Chef James Aptakin, Executive Chef at Turtle Bay Resort, and a former foster child himself, is providing a spectacular menu that highlights the very best farm to table experience from Hawaii’s wonderful local farms and ranches. He joined us in studio this morning with details on the event.

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/feast-in-the-field-tickets-36283141854

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s