H-1 westbound to close overnight in Kapolei

All westbound lanes of the H-1 Freeway will be closed through Kapolei for one night this week.

The freeway will be closed in the westbound direction between the Makakilo Drive Overpass and the Kalaeloa Boulevard Overpass from 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, through 5 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation says a full closure is necessary to mobilize a crane in the median to set column cages as part of the Kapolei Interchange Complex, Phase 2 project.

Drivers will be directed to Makakilo Drive via the Makakilo/Kapolei/Kalaeloa Off-Ramp (Exit 2) and may continue on Farrington Highway/Kamokila Boulevard, Wakea Street, and the Farrington Highway on-ramp to return to the westbound H-1 Freeway.

Electronic message boards will be posted to warn motorists of the full closure. Special-duty police officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control.

Emergency vehicles, first responders, and TheBus have been notified of the roadwork and will be allowed through the work zone.

There will also be a left lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between Laaloa Street and the Farrington Highway Overpass on Friday, Sept. 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All roadwork is weather permitting.