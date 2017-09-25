Hawaii businessman James Pflueger dies at 91

By Published: Updated:


Longtime Hawaii businessman James Pflueger has died.

According to his family, “Jimmy” died Monday morning at home surrounded by family and close friends.

Pflueger was once a prominent car dealer in Hawaii, and was known best by his loved ones as a true entrepreneur and water enthusiast.

In 2014, he was sentenced to seven months in jail for his role in the 2006 Ka Loko dam disaster that killed seven people.

He was accused of altering the dam’s spillway, causing it to burst during heavy rain.

Pflueger is survived by his wife, five children, and 14 grandchildren.

He was 91 years old.

Services will be held privately when, his family says, all members are able to travel to Hawaii.

