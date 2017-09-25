Hawaii County parks director, deputy director resign

There’s been a major shift in Hawaii County’s Department of Parks and Recreation.

Director Charmaine Kamaka and deputy director Ryan Chong have resigned.

“We are very grateful for all that Charmaine and Ryan have done for the community,” Mayor Harry Kim said in a press release. “They took on a very difficult task and did good work.”

Roxcie Waltjen, the department’s culture education administrator, has been asked to fill in as the interim director.

A letter to the County Council for her confirmation will be drafted this week.