Hawaii island man accused of firing rifle after argument

By Published: Updated:
Aljune Soria

A Hawaii island man has been charged after police say he shot his rifle at someone after an argument.

Patrol officers were called to Highway 19 near the 24-mile marker on Friday, Sept. 22, over a report of shots fired in the area.

The victim claimed Aljune Soria, 47, shot at him several times. Police say an independent witness backed his statement.

The road remained open during the investigation, however drivers were urged to use caution in the area.

Soria was arrested and ultimately charged with first-degree reckless endangering, first-degree terroristic threatening, and place to keep a loaded firearm.

His bail was set at $9,000.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s