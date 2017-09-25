Hawaii island man accused of firing rifle after argument

A Hawaii island man has been charged after police say he shot his rifle at someone after an argument.

Patrol officers were called to Highway 19 near the 24-mile marker on Friday, Sept. 22, over a report of shots fired in the area.

The victim claimed Aljune Soria, 47, shot at him several times. Police say an independent witness backed his statement.

The road remained open during the investigation, however drivers were urged to use caution in the area.

Soria was arrested and ultimately charged with first-degree reckless endangering, first-degree terroristic threatening, and place to keep a loaded firearm.

His bail was set at $9,000.