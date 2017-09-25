Kailua man accused of trying to kill girlfriend, drowning dog

A Kailua man is in police custody, accused of trying to kill his girlfriend and drowning her dog.

Police were called to a home on Oneawa Street Sunday night, where they arrested the 40-year-old man for attempted murder, animal cruelty, and terroristic threatening.

He has not been charged.

We’re told four roommates were inside when the incident occurred.

Sources say a boyfriend and girlfriend had an argument, and the 42-year-old woman went to the bathroom and found the man holding her dog’s head underwater. The dog died.

Sources say the man then tried to drown the woman in the bathtub as well, but she yelled for help. That’s when two roommates allegedly intervened — one held the man down while the other called police.

Sources say the suspect struggled with police, but officers managed to place handcuffs and leg shackles on him, and took him to Castle Medical Center.

He was arrested shortly after his release.

Sources say the Hawaiian Humane Society picked up the dog.

According to the Domestic Violence Action Center, abuse of both humans and pets is actually very common in Hawaii.

“Animal abuse, harming or killing an animal, sends a strong message to the victim that I can harm the animals just as easy. I can harm or kill you,” explained Marci Lopes, Domestic Violence Action Center deputy director.

Ken Lawson, a law professor at the University of Hawaii, says the facts against the case outweigh the suspect’s chances of being released pending investigation.

“Had the victim died, had he actually drowned the victim, you would still have two witnesses to testify,” he said. “There’s a lot that I think that go against RPI in this case — whether he actually knew what he was doing. Either way, it needs to be resolved.”

October is National Domestic Violence Month.

