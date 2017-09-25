Lane closures scheduled as city repaves Ukee St. in Waipio

The city began repaving a heavily used street in Waipio Monday.

Contractor Grace Pacific is repaving Ukee Street from Moaniani Street to the Honolulu side of Ka Uka Boulevard.

Crews will then continue repaving Ukee Street on the Ewa side of Ka Uka Boulevard.

The work is anticipated to be completed by mid-October, barring any weather delays.

Work hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, and there will be lane closures and one-way traffic during the repaving project.

Drivers should anticipate delays and are reminded to observe and obey all traffic controls, posted signs and special duty police officers.

“Please listen to the traffic control folks that are managing the traffic. It’s a little hectic at those times when work is going on, so there will be off-duty police officers directing traffic and we just ask that you listen to them,” said Robert Kroning, director of the city Department of Design and Construction.

On-street parking will be prohibited during working hours, so drivers should pay attention to the dates and times on posted roadway signs. Illegally parked vehicles may be towed, if necessary, at the owner’s expense.

Drivers are advised to allow extra travel time for possible delays and proceed with caution through construction areas, or take an alternate route.