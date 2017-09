A magnitude-6.4 (USGS) earthquake struck south of the Fiji Islands at 6:20 p.m. Monday.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the earthquake had the following preliminary parameters:

Origin time – 0620 p.m. HST 25 Sep 2017

Coordinates – 23.8 South 176.4 West

Location – south of the Fiji Islands

Magnitude – 6.5 Moment

The PTWC said that “based on all available data, a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii.”