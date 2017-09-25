Ornament marks 100th anniversary of Queen Liliuokalani’s passing

A new, limited-edition ornament marks the 100th anniversary of Queen Liliuokalani’s passing.

Hawaii’s last reigning monarch died in 1917 at the age of 79.

The Liliuokalani Regina ornament was released by The Friends of Iolani Palace.

The solid brass ornament with electroplated gold finish is designed after an artifact in the Iolani Palace collection: a uniform button dating to the reign of Queen Liliuokalani. The design includes the letters L R, representing Liliuokalani Regina, placed between a crown and an open wreath. Regina is the Latin word for queen.

The 2017 Iolani Palace Ornament retails for $25 and is available for purchase at the palace and gallery gift shops.

For more information, call Iolani Palace at (808) 522-0822 or visit www.iolanipalace.org.