Web Extra: Lombard Street

By Published:


During San Francisco Week, John and Trini visited the city’s Russian Hill neighborhood to see the “crookedest street in the world.”

Famous for a steep, one-block section with eight hairpin turns, Lombard Street attracts visitors from all over world.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s