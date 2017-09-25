Web Extra: Sumbody

During San Francisco Week, John and Trini visited Napa Valley, famous for its vineyards and winery.
The area is also a shopper’s paradise, with boutique shops offering artisanal premium products that are locally sourced and uniquely wine country.
