Bank of Hawaii warns public about voice phishing scam

Bank of Hawaii is warning the public of fraudulent telephone calls made to customers and non-bank customers.

The caller states that the bank is proactively notifying Bank of Hawaii credit card holders that they would like to obtain them a better interest rate, and requests certain personal information, including name and credit card number, to do so.

The scammers are spoofing a real Bank of Hawaii telephone number.

Here are some important reminders:

Bank of Hawaii does not call, email or text message customers requesting personal I.D. information (SSN, PIN, account numbers, passwords, etc.)

Any such request asking for personal information should be viewed as highly suspicious and recipients should hang up.

Recipients should confirm the validity of suspicious requests by contacting the company using phone numbers or email addresses that are known to be legitimate.

In the event a recipient mistakenly provided personal information, he or she should immediately contact Bank of Hawaii at: 1-888-643-3888 and press “0.”

Click here for more information on how to protect against identity theft and phishing.

