‘Bows Ursua added to Fred Biletnikoff Award Watch List

University of Hawai’i sophomore John Ursua was among 10 receivers added to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List announced by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation. The award annually recognizes the outstanding receiver in college football.

Receivers are periodically added to the watch list as their season performances dictate. With three games under his belt, Ursua is currently No. 1 nationally in receiving yards per game (151.0) and No. 2 in receptions per game (10.0).

The other additions to the watch list include UCLA’s Darren Andrews and Caleb Wilson, USC’s Deontay Burnett, Utah’s Darren Carrington II, Arizona State’s N’Keal Harry, West Virginia’s Gary Jennings and Davis Sills V, and Baylor’s Denzel Mims.

In UH’s season-opener at UMass, Ursua totaled 272 receiving yards which was the fourth-highest in school history and the most since Jason Rivers’ school-record 308 yards vs. Arizona State in the 2006 Hawai’i Bowl. Ursua’s 85-yard touchdown reception against the Minutemen was the fifth-longest pass play in pro­gram history.

In addition, his 272 yards is also the most by a FBS receiv­er in 2017 and the most by a FBS player since Carlos Henderson of Louisiana Tech had 326 against UMass in 2016. It’s also the fourth best total in Mountain West single-game history and his 22.7 yards per catch is the best amongst FBS players in a single game (min: 10 catches).

The 2017 Biletnikoff Award winner will be presented live on December 7, 2017, on The Home Depot College Football Awards Show to be broadcast 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. EST on ESPN. College Football Hall of Famer, Heisman Trophy winner, and Biletnikoff Award voter Desmond Howard will present the 2017 Biletnikoff Award winner on the show.