Brick Oven Pizza opens new restaurant in Ward Village

What was once a family-owned business on Kauai is increasing its presence on Oahu.

On Tuesday, Brick Oven Pizza celebrated the opening of its newest restaurant, located at South Shore Market in Ward Village.

This is the company’s fourth location on Oahu, after expanding from Kauai nearly six years ago.

“We feel that building this one here was a great fit. People at Ward support local businesses and this was the perfect place we felt to expand our business,” said owner Cory Aguano. “Our stores are pretty much are all generally the same. This one we have some new things on the menu. We have the wedge salad here that we added. Pretty much everything else we kept pretty much consistent with the other stores.”

Other Oahu restaurants include Kaneohe, Kapolei, and Dillingham.

On Kauai, you can find Brick Oven Pizza in Kalaheo and Wailua.