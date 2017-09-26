Brush fire forces closure of Kauai state park, popular Kalalau hiking trail

The state has closed Haena State Park and popular Kalalau Trail due to a brush fire on Kauai’s Napali Coast.

According to the Department of Land and Natural Resources, the fire was first reported early Tuesday morning and is burning on the middle ridge between the park boundary and Limahuli valley.

The fire is burning mostly on a very steep ridge, is not advancing much, and is still a few ridges away from Kalalau trail. Officials say it is not threatening to move near to or across the trail.

Staff are on the trail to warn hikers to stay put. The trail is under the jurisdiction of the DLNR Division of State Parks, which is working out a more formal notification system, should it be needed.

Firefighting efforts are currently focused on the Limahuli side of the fire. There are two helicopters making water drops on the flames, including the Kauai Fire Department’s Air 1 chopper and a Division of Forestry and Wildlife contract helicopter.

The cause of the fire, containment, and control predictions are not currently available.