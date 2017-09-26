Chinatown is getting ready for a huge celebration this weekend

The annual Moon Festival is one of the most popular holidays in China. This morning on Wake Up 2day Gifford Chang, the President of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce joined us in studio to talk about the festivities.

The Moon Festival has been celebrated by the Chinese for more than 1,000 years, and is the second largest holiday celebrated after the lunar Chinese New Year. It’s also known as the mid-autumn festival, and takes place on the 15th day of the 8th month in the Han Calendar.

Gifford says they’ll have food and craft vendors, a keiki corner, Chinese lion and dragon dancing, cultural performances, a lantern parade, mooncake eating contest and more.

During the mid-autumn festival or Moon Festival, it’s tradition for families to come together, and for people to give mooncakes to relatives and friends. Mooncakes are a sweet pastry that is round in shape to symbolize togetherness of family. They come in various flavors, but the most common is salty egg yolks stuffed in paste made from lotus seeds or beans.

The Moon Festival will be celebrated at the Chinese Cultural Plaza on Friday from 5 to 10 P.M. and Saturday from 9 A.M. to 10 P.M.