Crash triggers power outage, road closure in Wahiawa

Nearly 2,000 people were out of power in Wahiawa due to a crash.

It happened at around 6:44 p.m. at the intersection of California and Walker avenues.

Both lanes of Walker Avenue are closed between California and Olive avenues due to downed power lines, Hawaiian Electric says.

A spokeswoman says approximately 1,920 customers were initially out of power.

Power was restored to 1,700 customers at around 7:30 p.m.

The outage affected many area businesses, including Shige’s Saimin, which said it was forced to close temporarily.

HECO says the damage will likely require a total pole replacement.

Work could last until 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Stay with KHON2.com for updates.