Former Hawaii resident survives two hurricanes

A former Hawaii resident is back in the continental US after surviving not one but two hurricanes.

Peter Vogt was there when Puerto Rico was devastated by Hurricane Maria.

He wasn’t supposed to be though.

Before Maria, Puerto Rico, he was living and working on the tiny resort island of Saba Rock in the British virgin Islands… which happens to be owned by a Hawaii developer.

But that was badly damaged by Hurricane Irma and Vogt had to be rescued.

Little did he know he’d have to go through a second major hurricane.

“The Puerto Ricans showed up to come save us last Satruday to bring us back to here, that was last saturday then to have this happen again, its been quite an adventure.” said former Hawaii resident Peter Vogt.

The FAA and FEMA are working together to get more flights in and out of Puerto Rico to help get people off the island and get more supplies in.

President Trump is planning to visit the area next week.